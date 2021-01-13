Healthy Hakko: The Fermented Culinary Arts of Japan, Part 1 – DASHI & SHOYU

Together with a selection of documentary films on this topic, there will be discussions and talks by experts in the field, including sake samurai, epidemiologists and food scientists.

The first part from January 15-17, 2021 will screen Dashi, Essence of Japan & Shoyu and the Secrets of Japanese Cuisine, both directed by Shohei Shibata. It will be followed by a discussion between Dr. Eric Rath (premodern dietary culture) and Dr. Greg de St. Maurice (cultural heritage and food).