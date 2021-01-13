Healthy Hakko: The Fermented Culinary Arts of Japan, Part 1 – DASHI & SHOYU

Miso, sushi, shoyu, sake, katsuobushi — these are the essential flavours of Japan, and they have all undergone fermentation. Over the course of three weekends in January, 4 documentary films will be presented about fermented Japanese foods, as well as 4 talks by experts, who will share their insights on the origins, health benefits and the special place that fermented foods hold in Japan’s culinary culture and traditions.

Friday, January 15, 9 am – Sunday, January 17, 9 pm. Free.

Pre-register https://jftor.org/healthy-hakko/

Enjoy the the online screening of Dashi, Essence of Japan & Shoyu and the Secrets of Japanese Cuisine, both directed by Shohei Shibata. There will also be a talk by Dr. Eric Rath (premodern dietary culture) and Dr. Greg de St. Maurice (cultural food heritage) on the history of fermented sushi and regional variations of miso.

Click here to register for the expert talk – https://jftor.org/event/rath_and_de_st_maurice/

Click here to register for the film – https://jftor.org/event/dashi-and-shoyu/