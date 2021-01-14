Healthy Hakko: The Fermented Culinary Arts of Japan, Part 3 – Katsuo-Bushi and Fermented

Miso, sushi, shoyu, sake, katsuobushi — these are the essential flavours of Japan, and they have all undergone fermentation. Over the course of three weekends in January, 4 documentary films will be presented about fermented Japanese foods, as well as 4 talks by experts, who will share their insights on the origins, health benefits and the special place that fermented foods hold in Japan’s culinary culture and traditions.

Enjoy an online screening of Katsuo-Bushi directed by Yu Nakashima and Fermented by Jonathan Cianfrani. For these films, Sandor Katz, author and educator (Wild Fermentation, Art of Fermentation) will be joined by koji expert Shiori Kajiwara (Koji Flowers, Hidamari) for a discussion.

Friday, January 29 – Sunday, January 31. Free.

Pre-register https://jftor.org/healthy-hakko/