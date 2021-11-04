Heritage Matters Live with Edward Burtynsky

The Ontario Heritage Trust presents a free virtual talk and Q-and-A with renowned photographer and filmmaker Edward Burtynsky. Burtynsky has spent the past 40 years documenting Earth’s changing landscapes. Focusing on global industrial landscapes, his stunning photographs and films explore the social, political and economic issues affecting our planet.

In this eye-opening talk, you’ll uncover humanity’s impact on the planet as Burtynsky draws from his experience documenting Earth’s changing environment, a stunning and rich body of work, and his critically acclaimed film ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch.

The talk will be available for streaming starting November 9. Register for free to get your access to the video and tune in to watch at any time.