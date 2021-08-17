High Holiday Online Screening: Ushpizin

Toronto Jewish Film Festival presents an online screening of the heartwarming Israeli classic about a High Holiday miracle to honour the Days of Awe between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Sept 9 from noon to midnight. $12, includes a $3 donation to The Stop Community Food Centre and Mazon Canada. https://tjff.com/ushpizin

After praying to the Lord for a child, an impoverished and childless Hasidic couple are visited by a pair of escaped convicts during the holiday of Sukkoth. With the film’s title, (‘Ushpizin’ is the Aramaic word for ‘guests’) referencing the seven mystical visitors who are welcomed on this holiday, the intelligent script coyly presents these convicts as a test of the couple’s hospitality and faith. Predating films such as Fill the Void, Ushpizin made a splash upon its initial release as the first movie made by members of the ultra-Orthodox community in collaboration with secular filmmakers and aimed for general audiences. Over 15 years later, the film’s humour and warmth still charms and has something to teach about humility and kindness.



Online Discussion on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00PM with Director Gidi Dar. Moderated by Darchei Noam Cantorial Soloist Phyllis Angel Greenberg.

All tickets include a $3 donation to The Stop Community Food Centre and Mazon Canada.