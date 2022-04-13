High Tea Cinema: Pride and Prejudice

Our next edition of High Tea Cinema falls on Mother’s Day and we think the best gift you could give to every mother you know is the chance to sit in the dark, sip some tea, nibble on a scone and watch a little regency-era romance on the big screen!

This time we’ll be watching one of the latest adaptations of Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley (period film MVP) as the spirited and witty Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as the dashing yet maddening Fitzwilliam Darcy. Transport yourself to a quaint British village that’s thrown into a frenzy when two wealthy bachelors arrive and set the hearts of all the single ladies (and their mothers!) aflutter.

As always you’ll get a delicious scone from Gerrard Street Bakery and cup of themed tea from Pippins Tea Company with your ticket so you can feel extra posh and Darcy-level smug about the classy afternoon you’re spending at the cinema.

May 8 at 1 pm. $11.50. Fox Theatre, 2236 Queen East. foxtheatre.ca