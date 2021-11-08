Home Alone on The Big Screen

Night of family-friendly fun with a drive-in screening of the holiday classic.

Eight-year-old troublemaker Kevin McAllister must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family over the Christmas holidays. Whatever and however you celebrate, this is a great way to kick off the season.

The Big Screen is a pop-up drive-in movie series brought to you by volunteers from the Toronto-Leaside Rotary Club. Nov 20 at 6 pm. $60 per car.

Proceeds go to community building activities & local non-profits.