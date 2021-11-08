New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Home Alone on The Big Screen

Night of family-friendly fun with a drive-in screening of the holiday classic. Eight-year-old troublemaker Kevin McAllister must protect his house from.

Nov 8, 2021

Home Alone on The Big Screen

20 20 people viewed this event.

Night of family-friendly fun with a drive-in screening of the holiday classic.

Eight-year-old troublemaker Kevin McAllister must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family over the Christmas holidays. Whatever and however you celebrate, this is a great way to kick off the season.

The Big Screen is a pop-up drive-in movie series brought to you by volunteers from the Toronto-Leaside Rotary Club. Nov 20 at 6 pm. $60 per car.

Proceeds go to community building activities & local non-profits.

Additional Details

Location Address - 147 Laird Dr, East York, ON M4G 3V7

Event Price - $60 per car

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine