Home Alone on The Big Screen

Eight-year-old troublemaker Kevin McAllister must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family over the Christmas holidays. Whatever and however you celebrate, this is a great way to kick off the season.
The Big Screen is a pop-up drive-in movie series brought to you by volunteers from the Toronto-Leaside Rotary Club. Nov 20 at 6 pm. $60 per car.
Proceeds go to community building activities & local non-profits.
Location Address - 147 Laird Dr, East York, ON M4G 3V7
Event Price - $60 per car