Honest Ed’s Documentary Screening

“There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace”, a feature documentary about the redevelopment of Honest Ed’s and Mirvish Village, is screening one-night only at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema on Nov 18.

The film is a moving portrait of one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, and director Lulu Wei recounts the transformation of the block it occupied in Mirvish Village through the stories of its longtime residents who were forced to relocate when it was sold to a developer. A timely and thought-provoking look at a city in flux, and an essential study of the greatest housing crisis in its history, the film features many friends and neighbours from the local community and poses an important, as-yet-unanswered question: “Are we building a neighbourhood, or are we just building buildings?”

Part of the Our Beautiful City series, the film is followed by a panel discussion with director Lulu Wei, city councillor Mike Layton, and local business owner Itah Sadu, moderated by urban affairs journalist John Lorinc.