How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Drive-In

Film screening from your car. All ages.

On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town. Dec 21 at 7 pm. $8.85-$53.10.

http://ontarioplace.com/en/event/how-the-grinch-stole-christmas