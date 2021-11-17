How To Make A Hit Toy: Official Premiere

The toy industry is notoriously secretive for a good reason. It’s a world where knockoffs are everywhere, price point is king, and being first to market will decide victory or defeat. This is a $22 billion dollar industry with closed doors…Until now. Deltatime Productions was the first independent production company to be allowed in. HOW TO MAKE A HIT TOY follows Spin Master, Canada’s largest toy company, in its quest to make the next hit toy. Think Hatchimals, Paw Patrol, Bakugan and Air Hogs…Spin Master churns out hit after hit. But for every hit toy, there are hundreds that fail. Which toy will make it and which will get cut? Watch the roller coaster ride unfold, from the drawing board to the factory floor.

Join Directors Summer Love and Jane Michener for this exclusive screening of HOW TO MAKE A HIT TOY. This might be your only chance…. November 26 at 7:30 pm. $12.50. Tickets at eventbrite.ca