Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

How To Make A Hit Toy: Official Premiere

Nov 17, 2021

How To Make A Hit Toy: Official Premiere

13 13 people viewed this event.

The toy industry is notoriously secretive for a good reason. It’s a world where knockoffs are everywhere, price point is king, and being first to market will decide victory or defeat. This is a $22 billion dollar industry with closed doors…Until now. Deltatime Productions was the first independent production company to be allowed in. HOW TO MAKE A HIT TOY follows Spin Master, Canada’s largest toy company, in its quest to make the next hit toy. Think Hatchimals, Paw Patrol, Bakugan and Air Hogs…Spin Master churns out hit after hit. But for every hit toy, there are hundreds that fail. Which toy will make it and which will get cut? Watch the roller coaster ride unfold, from the drawing board to the factory floor.

Join Directors Summer Love and Jane Michener for this exclusive screening of HOW TO MAKE A HIT TOY. This might be your only chance…. November 26 at 7:30 pm. $12.50. Tickets at eventbrite.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4

Event Price - $12.50

Location ID - 560574

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 26th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location
Royal Cinema

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film
 
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine