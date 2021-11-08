New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

How To with John Wilson: Season 2 Sneak Peek

Preview the first two episodes of the new season of HBO’s acclaimed docu-comedy series How To with John Wilson before.

Nov 8, 2021

How To with John Wilson: Season 2 Sneak Peek

21 21 people viewed this event.

Preview the first two episodes of the new season of HBO’s acclaimed docu-comedy series How To with John Wilson before its premiere on Crave. Free. Maximum of two free tickets per person. Reserved, physically-distanced seating.

How To with John Wilson follows documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker,” John Wilson, as he explores and observes the lives of his fellow New Yorkers—all while attempting to give everyday advice on deceptively simple topics, from how to make small talk to how to put up scaffolding. With his trademark deadpan humour and refreshing honesty, Wilson continues his heartfelt journey of self-discovery in a new season that will take you on some delightfully unexpected turns. Hailed by The New York Times as the best half-hour comedy in 2020, the series is executive produced by Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You).

Followed by a Skype Q&A with John Wilson, moderated live by Barry Hertz, Deputy Arts and Film Editor for The Globe and Mail.

Presented in partnership with Crave.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor Street W

Event Price - FREE * Maximum of two free tickets per person. Reserved, physically-distanced seating.

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 19th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:40 PM

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine