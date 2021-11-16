Human Rights Film Festival- Opening Night: Being Bebe

It’s Opening Night of HRFF+ ‘21 and we’re screening Emily Branham’s BEING BEBE! Join for the live Q&A with director Emily Branham and the first ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, BeBe Zahara Benet.

Being Bebe is a documentary feature film about performance, persistence, and purpose, as explored through the iconic life of BeBe Zahara Benet, the first winner of the culture-shaping phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race. With 15 years of intimate access, Being Bebe is a celebration of Queer Black Excellence that bears witness to the highs, lows, and dramatic evolution of one remarkable artist over time.

Behind BeBe, the diva, is Marshall, the man. The heart of his story takes place during one hot and stressful summer in New York City, as Marshall is at the end of his rope – facing pressures to give up on NYC, and maybe even on drag altogether.

The courage and vulnerability required to confront his fading relevance and career prospects is especially challenging for Marshall, coming from Cameroon – a country where gender roles are highly rigid, homosexuality is illegal, mob justice commonly leads to violence, and social status is critical to survival. How will he defend his life choices to his highly-respected family back home in West Africa, who sacrificed so much to send him to the US, only for him to flout traditional education and forge his own unconventional path?

Presented by JAYU