I Am a Dancer: 50th Anniversary Screening with Veronica Tennant

One of the greatest ballet dancers of all time, Soviet-born Rudolph Nureyev is at the height of his powers in this intimate 1972 documentary portrait, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. An unprecedented look at the training and dedication behind his electrifying art, and a unique glimpse into Nureyev’s personality, preparation and techniques, I Am a Dancer includes excerpts from some of his most celebrated performances (La Sylphide with Carla Fracci, Frederick Ashton’s Marguerite and Armand and more), brought to life on screen with cinematic panache. A visual tour de force and an essential document of an iconic artist, I Am a Dancer is must-see viewing for lovers of dance and film.

After the screening, join us for a special Q&A with Canadian ballet legend Veronica Tennant, who was Nureyev’s longtime collaborator. Hear her first-hand insights into Nureyev’s art and craft and the remarkable partnership they forged on their iconic production of The Sleeping Beauty at the National Ballet of Canada, also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Presented in partnership with The National Ballet of Canada.

