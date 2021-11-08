Suit-up and get ready for the “King of Cool”.

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival is returning to the theatres on Tuesday, November 30 at TIFF Bell Lightbox with an extraordinary tribute to the iconic Dean Martin, one of the founders of true “Italian style”.

This exceptional event will include glamour, fashion, cuisine and music with the Canadian theatrical premiere of, Dean Martin: King of Cool, directed by Tom Donahue. The unique screening will be followed by a ‘Hollywood Black-Tie’ after-party at the glamorous Ricardas.

Joining us in Toronto for the event is daughter of the great showman, Deana Martin, Tom Donahue, director of Dean Martin: King of Cool, Ilan Arboleda, producer, and the film’s executive producers, Paul Barry and John Griffeth.