Imagine: 50th Anniversary Screening

**FREE FOR MEMBERS: Tuesday, August 16, 7 p.m. screening**

In 1971, during and after the recording of their landmark album, John Lennon and Yoko Ono filmed their day-to-day lives at home, in the studio and on the road from London to New York. They called the resulting conceptual film Imagine and set it to a soundtrack drawn from their own music.

The finished version, released the following year, is a groundbreaking music film featuring John and Yoko’s encounters with a who’s who of 20th century cultural icons, from George Harrison, Fred Astaire and Jack Nicholson to Andy Warhol, Dick Cavett and many more. Remastered frame by frame from the original film negative and completely remixed from the original audio multi-tracks, this special 50th anniversary edition of the film is a stunning collage of colour, sound, dream and reality. A stirring time capsule, Imagine captures the legendary couple at the height of their artistic powers — with their love and creativity in full bloom.

August 13-17, see website for times. Tickets: $15 (Members from $10)