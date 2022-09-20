Commffest will present online screenings of Inside/Out: A Prison Memoir, Patrick Keating’s real-life story of years spent in and out of Canada’s penitentiary system. Inside/Out is a story about a man’s search for community: the community of the street, the community of prison, and of the theatre.

This theatre performance film was created for a Virtual Screening Tour of prisons and correctional facilities across Canada in 2021. It also screened at the Edinburgh Fringe and Adelaide Fringe Festivals, and was awarded Best Inspirational Film by the Washington Film Awards in 2022.

Inside/Out: A Prison Memoir is based on Keating’s solo theatre work of the same name, which was performed at the PuSh Festival in Vancouver and across Canada.

Patrick served three sentences totaling 10 years in Federal Penitentiaries in Quebec and British Columbia. When he transferred to Matsqui in BC, he took courses in the art and craft of the Theatre. Upon Patrick’s release he was accepted and enrolled into the Fine Arts Program at Simon Fraser University.

He earned a B.A. in Theatre studies, launching a career as a performer that has involved close to 60 TV and film productions and over 40 stage productions over the past 30 years. Patrick worked with several Vancouver theatre companies including: the Firehall, Touchstone, and Headlines. Keating has been recognized with two Jessie Richardson Award Nominations.

In a powerful intersection of art, lived experience and social justice, Keating’s Inside/Out joins a rich history of life-affirming works of resistance and humanity. Calls for Equity and Access have steadily risen during COVID, resulting in inspiring instances of ingenuity and adaptation, providing access for and to the underserved populations of Canada’s penitentiary system.

Inside/Out was written and performed by Patrick Keating, produced by Norman Armour and Jeff Topam, and filmed by Mark Edwards.

More information: www.patrickkeating.ca