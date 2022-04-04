Step through gilded archways into Florence’s majestic Uffizi Gallery, one of the oldest museums in existence. Erected in 1561, its collection boasts masterpieces by Botticelli, Leonardo, Raffaello, Michelangelo and Caravaggio, and is home to the centuries-old collection of the Medici. As the camera lingers over paintings, allowing the power of “Medusa” and “The Birth of Venus” to speak for itself, the devoted gallery staff delicately negotiate the placement of new works with contemporary artists. A rumination on the enduring intrigue with classical ideals, Inside the Uffizi is a prim reminder that engaging with art is a sacred part of the human experience.

Screens at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Apr 15-21. $15. 506 Bloor West.