NOW MagazineAll EventsInsomniac: The Movie

Insomniac: The Movie

Insomniac: The Movie

by
12 12 people viewed this event.

Last spring, Insomniac Film Festival put out a call for submissions to be a part of a broken telephone quarantine filmmaking project. What resulted was a feature length, funny, strange, collaborative, exciting and youthful film made by 16 talented filmmakers and filmmaking teams. The film premieres Feb 28 at 8 pm.

https://insomniacfestival.com/insomniacthemovie

Accompanied with the screening will be a choose-your-own-adventure style game that takes you through The Boil Cinema, and you’re able to virtually live the experience of buying freshly popped buttery popcorn from concessions, strange encounters in line at the bathroom, and buying merch at Insomniac Festival’s DIY merch table. The event and screening is free, with an option donation to the festival!

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-28 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-02-28 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.