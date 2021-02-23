Insomniac: The Movie

Last spring, Insomniac Film Festival put out a call for submissions to be a part of a broken telephone quarantine filmmaking project. What resulted was a feature length, funny, strange, collaborative, exciting and youthful film made by 16 talented filmmakers and filmmaking teams. The film premieres Feb 28 at 8 pm.

https://insomniacfestival.com/insomniacthemovie

Accompanied with the screening will be a choose-your-own-adventure style game that takes you through The Boil Cinema, and you’re able to virtually live the experience of buying freshly popped buttery popcorn from concessions, strange encounters in line at the bathroom, and buying merch at Insomniac Festival’s DIY merch table. The event and screening is free, with an option donation to the festival!