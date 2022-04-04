Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg: You’ll be hard-pressed to name a more iconic mother-daughter duo. An influencer of epic proportions, Jane soared to international renown in the 60s, mesmerizing the public as British chanteuse, film star, and muse to Serge Gainsbourg. Charlotte’s legacy has been no less influential, pushing the boundaries of pop on five studio albums and commanding the screen in the arthouse films of Lars von Trier. Jane by Charlotte offers a more revelatory portrait of the women we only think we know. Conversations about aging, dying, celebrity, and differing past memories unfold in golden beams of light in this tender profile of parent and child.

Screens at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Apr 8-14. $15. 506 Bloor West. hotdocs.ca.