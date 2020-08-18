NOW MagazineAll EventsJAYU Last Tuesdays Screening: Birth Of A Family

JAYU Last Tuesdays Screening: Birth Of A Family

JAYU

JAYU Last Tuesdays Screening: Birth Of A Family

by JAYU
 
162 people viewed this event.

Last Tuesdays Virtual Screening Series with Tasha Hubbard’s Birth Of A Family. “Three sisters and a brother, adopted as infants into separate families across North America, meet together for the first time in Birth Of A Family. Removed from their young Dene mother’s care as part of Canada’s infamous Sixties Scoop, Betty Ann, Esther, Rosalie and Ben were four of the 20,000 Indigenous children taken from their families between 1955 and 1985, to be either adopted into white families or to live in foster care. After a decades-long search, Betty Ann, the oldest, has tracked down her siblings, one by one. Now all in middle age, each has grown up in different circumstances, with different family cultures, different values and no shared memories. Birth of a Family follows them through pain, trepidation and laughter as they work together to build their family.” 6 pm.

This screening is open captioned and will be immediately followed by a Q&A with Betty Ann Adam. at 7:30 PM on Facebook Live with an ASL Interpreter.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-25 @ 06:00 PM to
@ 08:30 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film
 
 
 

Share With Friends

JAYU
JAYU is a registered Canadian charity and a leader in the space where the arts and human rights intersect. We believe strongly that the arts provide the strongest platform to share human rights stories. The arts can be used to educate, to build empathy, to heal, to forge community and to inspire the kinds of conversations necessary to reimagine a more just and equitable world. Guided by our dedicated team of staff, artists, educators and our Board of Directors, our year-round programming includes our annual Human Rights Film Festival, our iAM arts and social justice training program, The Hum Podcast and our Last Tuesdays Screening Series.

Comments are Closed.