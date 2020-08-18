JAYU Last Tuesdays Screening: Birth Of A Family

Last Tuesdays Virtual Screening Series with Tasha Hubbard’s Birth Of A Family. “Three sisters and a brother, adopted as infants into separate families across North America, meet together for the first time in Birth Of A Family. Removed from their young Dene mother’s care as part of Canada’s infamous Sixties Scoop, Betty Ann, Esther, Rosalie and Ben were four of the 20,000 Indigenous children taken from their families between 1955 and 1985, to be either adopted into white families or to live in foster care. After a decades-long search, Betty Ann, the oldest, has tracked down her siblings, one by one. Now all in middle age, each has grown up in different circumstances, with different family cultures, different values and no shared memories. Birth of a Family follows them through pain, trepidation and laughter as they work together to build their family.” 6 pm.

This screening is open captioned and will be immediately followed by a Q&A with Betty Ann Adam. at 7:30 PM on Facebook Live with an ASL Interpreter.