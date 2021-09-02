Award-winning Toronto/Ottawa-based artist Laura Taler premieres KARANFIL/CARNATION, a performance film that blurs the lines between dance, song, and storytelling, as part of the National Arts Centre #DanceForth digital series. KARANFIL/CARNATION is a site-specific cinematic journey through the National Arts Centre’s theatrical underworld where Taler explores the artist as subject. She invites us to peer into the world of creativity and performance art, making the private, public.

While conjuring a 99-year-old photo of Polish ballerina Bronislava Nijinska by Man Ray, Taler poses a series of questions about performance, the fallibility and concreteness of language, and the practice of turning the self inside out. Like most of Taler’s work, KARANFIL/CARNATION is a personal reflection on memory, nostalgia, trauma, language, identity, and migration. Karanfil (pronounced kah – ron – feel) is Turkish for carnation. Carnations appear throughout the film. Featuring musical performances by Megan Jerome and Expanda Fuzz, music by Turkwaz and Demetrios Petsalakis, performance and costumes by Marisa Gallemit, wet plate photography by Christine Fitzgerald, and cinematography by Wassim Nohra.

The project was created with residency support from Ottawa Dance Directive. KARANFIL/CARNATION is available Sep 7-12 to stream for free worldwide on the National Arts Centre website https://nac-cna.ca/en/video/series/danceforth-dansenvol-series-21-22.