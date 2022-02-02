Koyaanisqatsi – 40th Anniversary Screening

Ko.yaa.nis.qatsi (from the Native American Hopi language), n. Crazy life. Life in turmoil. Life disintegrating. A state of life that calls for another way of living.

The beauty of the planet and its collision with humankind was exquisitely captured-decades ahead of its time-in Godfrey Reggio and Philip Glass’s wordless 1982 masterpiece. Jaw-dropping visions of the natural world – cloudscapes, ocean waves, the desert scenery of Monument Valley. But then: power lines, mines and atomic explosions. Sit back as images of changing landscapes around the globe swell to Glass’s cult score in a transcendental meditation on life out of balance. Elevated by Ron Fricke’s (Baraka, Samsara) ravishing cinematography, Koyaanisqatsi remains a favourite among generations of doc lovers-and destined to be discovered, or re-discovered on the big screen.