ᓛᒃᑯᓗᒃ Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and Jamie Griffiths

Join artist ᓛᒃᑯᓗᒃ Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and her longtime collaborator, filmmaker Jamie Griffiths, for a screening of a selection of their short films in AGO’s Jackman Hall, followed by a Q&A, to celebrate the opening of Naak silavit qeqqaa?, a multimedia installation exploring the Inuit concept of sila – the life forces of the land (knowledge of the land, water, ice and environment).

The event also marks the launch of Qummut Qukiria!, a new anthology celebrating art and culture within and beyond traditional Inuit and Sámi homelands in the Circumpolar Arctic, edited by Anna Hudson, Heather Igloliorte, and Jan-Erik Lundström. Signed copies will be available for sale.

Image credit: AATOOQ (Full of Blood), 2021 (still). A film by Ikumagialiit Performance Art Band Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory, Cris Derksen, Jamie Griffiths, Christine Tootoo