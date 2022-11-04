On Tuesday December 6th ICFF is screening the Canadian Premiere of Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend at the TIFF Bell Lightbox Cinema, followed by an Exclusive After Party at the Ricarda’s – QRC West.

This exceptional night will include glamour, luxury, cuisine, music, and naturally, a whole lot of Lamborghini. The evening gives us a look into the history of Lamborghini through the Canadian film premiere, followed by an exclusive after party where we invite you show-off your glamourous all-black style! As Ferruccio Lamborghini once said, “Lamborghini is refinement, luxury and perfection,” and ICFF invites you to celebrate these values on Tuesday, December 6th at the TIFF Bell Lightbox and Ricarda’s for our exclusive evening behind the wheel.