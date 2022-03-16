Last Tuesdays: Bangla Surf Girls

Join us for a FREE virtual screening of Elizabeth D. Costa’s Bangla Surf Girls on March 29! Followed by a Q&A with producer and writer Lalita Krishna. Donations are welcome and all proceeds go towards the continuation of our free year-round programming.

Bangla Surf Girls is an immersive documentary that takes us into the heart of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, where we witness the transformation of young girls who join a local surf club and dare to dream of escape from the threat of early childhood marriage. The documentary captures the raw emotions, the family dynamics, and the complex pressures of poverty.

Balancing the freedom of the waves with the restrictive realities of their circumstances, we experience the thrill and struggle of coming-of-age in a developing country.

March 29 at 6:30 pm. Free. jayu.ca.