Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Little Women (1994)

Dec 1, 2021

Little Women (1994)

9 9 people viewed this event.

One of five film adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 Little Women still stands up tall. The March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, navigate the transition out of childhood freedom. Growing into adulthood, they attempt to carry the spirit of their upbringing into their pursuits of art, love, and education. Along the way, they come to realize, and struggle to accept, the obstacles facing idependant-minded young women of their day.

DIRECTOR: Gillian Armstrong

CAST: Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Trini Alvarado, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon, Samantha Mathis, Gabriel Byrne, Eric Stoltz

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $10 plus tax and fees

Location ID - 560842

Date And Time

Mon, Dec 6th, 2021 @ 6:00 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine