Little Women (1994)

One of five film adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 Little Women still stands up tall. The March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, navigate the transition out of childhood freedom. Growing into adulthood, they attempt to carry the spirit of their upbringing into their pursuits of art, love, and education. Along the way, they come to realize, and struggle to accept, the obstacles facing idependant-minded young women of their day.

DIRECTOR: Gillian Armstrong

CAST: Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Trini Alvarado, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon, Samantha Mathis, Gabriel Byrne, Eric Stoltz