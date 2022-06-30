Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Long Time Running

Jun 30, 2022

Long Time Running

3 3 people viewed this event.

In August 2016, The Tragically Hip set out on a historic farewell tour across Canada, culminating in a hometown concert in Kingston, Ontario. A heartfelt and bittersweet tribute to frontman Gord Downie, the show was broadcast to over 10 million people and remains a defining moment in our country’s cultural memory. Beautifully capturing the ups and downs of the band’s emotional journey, award-winning filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier (Anthropocene) give us a “positively triumphant” goodbye to Gord and a lasting tribute to one of our great musical treasures.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - Tickets: $15 (Members from $10)

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 1st, 2022 @ 08:45 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine