Lost & Beautiful: New Italian Cinema

TIFF Cinematheque shines a light on contemporary Italian cinema with its comprehensive focus on four visionary filmmakers — Alessandro Comodin, Michelangelo Frammartino, Pietro Marcello, and Alice Rohrwacher — who have revitalized their national scene on a global level. The first series of its kind to draw resonances between these singular bodies of work, Lost and Beautiful: New Italian Cinema is a major 16-film retrospective curated by TIFF Cinematheque Senior Curator Andréa Picard and co-presented in partnership with Cinecittà, the Italian Cultural Institute, and the Consulate General of Italy, Toronto. Screening until November 29 at TIFF Bell Lightbox, this rare opportunity to catch debut features and award-winning films from these talented Italian filmmakers.