LT: The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Join us for a special presentation of Iryna Tsilyk’s The Earth Is Blue As An Orange, a powerful documentary about a family using the power of cinema to cope with the trauma of the Ukrainian war.
The screening also includes Liza Korotka’s My Country Is Missing and a Q&A with the filmmaker.
ASL interpreter will also be available for the Q&A.
Virtual option also available for this screening. Info at jayu.ca
Location Address - 401 Richmond W Rm.380, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8
Event Price - PWYC
Location ID - 564551