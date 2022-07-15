LT: The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 15, 2022

Join us for a special presentation of Iryna Tsilyk’s The Earth Is Blue As An Orangea powerful documentary about a family using the power of cinema to cope with the trauma of the Ukrainian war.

The screening also includes Liza Korotka’s My Country Is Missing and a Q&A with the filmmaker.

ASL interpreter will also be available for the Q&A.

Virtual option also available for this screening. Info at jayu.ca

