LT: The Earth Is Blue As An Orange

Join us for a special presentation of Iryna Tsilyk’s The Earth Is Blue As An Orange, a powerful documentary about a family using the power of cinema to cope with the trauma of the Ukrainian war.

The screening also includes Liza Korotka’s My Country Is Missing and a Q&A with the filmmaker.

ASL interpreter will also be available for the Q&A.

Virtual option also available for this screening. Info at jayu.ca