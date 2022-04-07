Readers' Choice 2021

Mad Max Fury Road: The IMAX Experience

Apr 7, 2022

From director George Miller, originator of the post-apocalyptic genre and mastermind behind the legendary Mad Max franchise, comes Mad Max: Fury Road, a return to the world of the Road Warrior, Max Rockatansky.

Haunted by his turbulent past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he becomes swept up with a group fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by an elite Imperator, Furiosa. They are escaping a Citadel tyrannized by the Immortan Joe, from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord marshals all his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly in the high-octane Road War that follows.

Screens April 15 & 16 at 7:30 pm. $9.24 – $13.27. Cinesphere at Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore West. ontarioplace.com

