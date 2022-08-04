Readers' Choice 2021

Mantra: Sounds Into Silence

Aug 4, 2022

Our Quiet Time series returns with a specially recorded guided meditation and this inspiring exploration of the healing power of sound. Mantra: Sounds into Silence shares the stories of people around the world who are finding a sense of inner peace by singing mantras together. From Indian yogis to Tibetan monks to American neuroscientists, musicians and prisoners, it’s a story about people from many different walks of life, bound by the simple, transformative power of the human voice. Full of uplifting music and vivid, spine-tingling scenes of healing and meditation, the film unfolds like a cinematic sound bath—a one-way ticket to a quieter, calmer mind.

Featuring a special pre-film guided meditation by Moustafa Abdelrahman, an Applied Mindfulness Meditation Specialist, teacher and registered psychotherapist who leads guided mindfulness courses and workshops with The 519.

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - Tickets: $15 | FREE for members! Under 25? Get your FREE Bronze membership

Sun, Aug 28th, 2022 @ 01:45 PM

Screening

Film

