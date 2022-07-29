It’s the movie hit of the summer — a delightful, awe-inspiring cinematic journey and a love letter to docs, directed by one of our favourite Hot Docs alums! Marcel (Jenny Slate) is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colourful existence with his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rossellini) and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker (Dean Fleischer-Camp) discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans—as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

Adapted from a series of beloved stop-motion animations and children’s books created by Camp, whose brilliant film Fraud was the toast of our 2016 Hot Docs Festival, and Slate, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a mouthwatering feast of documentary technique, a grab bag of hilarious media cameos (Lesley Stahl, Brian Williams, the voice of Nathan Fielder) and an uplifting tonic for these trying and troubled times. It’s a hilarious, heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

Screens Aug 19-25, see website for times. $15 (free for members). Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West