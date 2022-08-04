McCabe and Mrs Miller

In a seedy American mining town at the turn of the century, a gambler and a sex worker become unlikely business partners, opening a bathhouse and brothel for the simple-minded town residents. But when their small-town success catches the attention of a ruthless mining corporation, they may be up against more than they can handle. Academy Award winners Warren Beatty and Julie Christie star opposite each other in what director Robert Altman called an “anti-Western,” subverting the accepted clichés of contemporary Western movies. Scored only by three melancholic ballads by Leonard Cohen, this gritty, romantic adaption of Edmund Naughton’s 1959 novel McCabe was a darling of film critics and a box office flop. It’s now considered a masterpiece of the genre and one of the most inseparable pairings of music and film ever made.

——

