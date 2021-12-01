Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

The year is 1904 and everyone in St. Louis is eagerly awaiting the incoming World’s Fair. Our lense into the social and technological changes at the beginning of the 20th century is through the Smith family. Lon is at college. Teenagers Esther (Judy Garland) and Rose (Lucille Bremer) set their eyes on prospective love interests. Younger sisters Agnes (Joan Carroll) and Tootie (Margaret O’Brien) busy themselves burying their dead dolls and terrorizing the neighbourhood on Halloween. However, the Smith family’s sense of comfort and tradition is imperiled when their father announces a move to New York City. The story of one family across four seasons begets a broader look into American life at a time of transition. Classics of the American Songbook are sprinkled throughout, including “The Boy Next Door,” “The Trolley Song,” and of course, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

DIRECTOR: Vincent Minnelli

CAST: Judy Garland, Mary Astor, Margaret O’Brien, Leon Ames, Lucille Bremer, Tom Drake, Harry Davenport, Henry H. Daniels Jr., Joan Carroll, Marjorie Main