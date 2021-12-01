Metropolitan (1990)

When an outsider sets foot in New York debutante society, the lavish rooms opened up to him reveal an insular world of pyring eyes, posturing, and literary smack talk. However, behind the starched shirts and satin bows, beyond the need to fit in and stand out, could be a genuine shot at friendship and love. Whit Stilman’s Oscar nominated script full of wily references is delievered with pitch perfect droll by a stellar cast.

DIRECTOR: Whit Stillman

CAST: Edward Clements, Chris Eigeman, Carolyn Farina, Taylor Nichols, Ellia Thompson, Isabel Gillies, Allison Parisi