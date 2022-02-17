Readers' Choice 2021

Mirror

Feb 17, 2022

A dying man remembers his childhood, his mother, the war, personal moments and things that tell of the history of all the Russian nation.

Hailed by many as one of the greatest films of all time, Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror is among many things a visual masterpiece that demands showcase on the big screen.

A middle aged poet nearing the end of his life interpolates the striking scenes and sequences that form into non-linear narrative. The journey through Tarkovsky’s memories takes us into scenes of domesticity, war, and evocative dreaming. With it’s layered imagery, the film richly emodies the the expansive possibilities of the medium. The result is a masterpiece as cosmic as it is personal.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $10 plus tax and fees

Location ID - 560842

Date And Time

Wed, Mar 2nd, 2022 @ 06:15 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

