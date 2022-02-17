A dying man remembers his childhood, his mother, the war, personal moments and things that tell of the history of all the Russian nation.

Hailed by many as one of the greatest films of all time, Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror is among many things a visual masterpiece that demands showcase on the big screen.

A middle aged poet nearing the end of his life interpolates the striking scenes and sequences that form into non-linear narrative. The journey through Tarkovsky’s memories takes us into scenes of domesticity, war, and evocative dreaming. With it’s layered imagery, the film richly emodies the the expansive possibilities of the medium. The result is a masterpiece as cosmic as it is personal.