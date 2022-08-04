Nobody does cottagecore like Hayao Miyazaki. Often inspired by the English and European countryside, he is one of the greatest influencers of the pastoral trend. In one of the acclaimed director’s most beloved anime classics, adorable sisters Satsuki and Mei, voiced by Dakota and Elle Fanning, move to the Japanese countryside and discover a neighbourhood of playful woodland spirits. Delight in this cozy slice of life and watch as the girls face relatable challenges with the help of the formidable (and fluffy) tree spirit, Totoro. With Hayao Miyazaki’s signature painterly animation style and gentle touches of magic, My Neighbor Totoro is a portrait of international cottagecore that’s perfect for the young and young at heart.

—

Pastoral Fantasies: A Cottage Core Series: It’s the aesthetic that took social media by storm: part-Pinterest mood board, part-aspirational lifestyle, Cottagecore swept us off our feet with visions of baking fresh bread, frolicking through fields of wildflowers, and befriending the local woodland fauna. Uncover the roots of the increasingly popular pastoral fantasy in this summer screening series.