Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

My Old School

Jun 29, 2022

My Old School

10 10 people viewed this event.

Screenings of the 2022 film by Jono McLeod. July 29-Aug 4, see website for times. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West.

In 1993, scandalous frontpage headlines tear through Glasgow’s posh Bearsden Academy when a new student’s outrageous deception is exposed. At first unassuming and awkward, 16-year-old Brandon Lee quickly makes social strides with his academic prowess and cool retro musical tastes, even going so far as to land the lead in the Academy’s production of South Pacific, but underlying his new-found popularity is a dark secret that no one could suspect. Told through a gripping mix of fellow students’ first-hand accounts, marvellous dramatizations by Alan Cumming, animation voiced by 60s pop-icon Lulu and a seminal period soundtrack, this irresistible stranger-than-fiction tabloid tale will leave you gasping in disbelief.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - $15 (Members from $10)

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 29th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to Thu, Aug 4th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine