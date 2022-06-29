My Old School

Screenings of the 2022 film by Jono McLeod. July 29-Aug 4, see website for times. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West.

In 1993, scandalous frontpage headlines tear through Glasgow’s posh Bearsden Academy when a new student’s outrageous deception is exposed. At first unassuming and awkward, 16-year-old Brandon Lee quickly makes social strides with his academic prowess and cool retro musical tastes, even going so far as to land the lead in the Academy’s production of South Pacific, but underlying his new-found popularity is a dark secret that no one could suspect. Told through a gripping mix of fellow students’ first-hand accounts, marvellous dramatizations by Alan Cumming, animation voiced by 60s pop-icon Lulu and a seminal period soundtrack, this irresistible stranger-than-fiction tabloid tale will leave you gasping in disbelief.