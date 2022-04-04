The year 2002 was one in which Nokia reigned supreme and iPods were the new it-accessory; naturally, director Godfrey Reggio completed his sensational Qatsi trilogy by exploring the world’s 5,000-year-old shift towards technology. The follow-up to Koyaanisqatsi, Naqoyqatsi memorializes the development from a world organized by natural elements to one dominated by the synthetic and digital. In classic Qatsi fashion, the film is meditative and visually stunning, though this time, Reggio favours archival footage and manipulation through editing in what he calls “virtual cinema.” How apt. Despite its early-2000s release, NAQOYQATSI remains just as relevant – if not more – 20 years later.

