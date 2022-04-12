National Canadian Film Day: Meeting The Beatles In India

Join the Media Commons Archives for a special National Canadian Film Day free online screening of the inspiring documentary Meeting The Beatles In India. In this 2020 documentary, filmmaker and photographer Paul Saltzman retraces a life-changing journey he took 50 years ago where he met The Beatles at the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram on the banks of the Ganges River. We’ll follow the screening of this film with a Q&A with the film’s director Paul Saltzman.

April 20 at 6 pm. Free. Register at eventbrite.ca. We will send out an email with a link to the screening at 4 pm the day of the screening.