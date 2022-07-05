Navalny – Screening + Q&A

In August 2020 while on a plane travelling from Siberia to Moscow, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a nerve agent implicated in attacks on other opponents of the Russian government. As his wife urgently attempts to get Navalny out of Russia and to safety in Germany, the attention of the world becomes focused on this bold, outspoken politician and his mission to shine a light on corruption at the highest levels of Russian leadership and offer an alternative to decades of authoritarian rule.

In this taut political thriller, Canadian filmmaker Daniel Roher captures incredible footage of Navalny partnering with journalists and international news organizations (including data journalism pioneer Christo Grozev of Bellingcat) to investigate his attempted assassination and find proof of the Kremlin’s involvement. As the poisoning plot is unravelled before the camera, we see not only how intricately planned it was, but how far the Kremlin is willing to go to maintain its vice-like grip on power.

Post-screening Q&A with Toronto-raised director Daniel Roher, moderated by Hot Docs programmer Aisha Jamal.

