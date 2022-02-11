Nightmare Alley Film Society presents EVENT HORIZON

INFINITE SPACE – INFINITE TERROR

Welcome to the extreme ’90s, where your haunted house is a SPACESHIP! Best known for his run of RESIDENT EVIL films (shout out to Toronto as the true Raccoon City!), Paul W.S. Anderson lays on the creepy atmosphere of dead space before propelling us headlong through a wet, red inter-dimensional vortex of gore and explosions! Unfairly maligned upon its initial release, EVENT HORIZON has been transformed by the horror community into the bombastic, (un)elevated classic that it is today. Feb 23 at 9:30 pm. Tickets at eventbrite.ca

UK/USA | 1997 | 96 mins | R

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Cast: Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan