Nightmare Alley Film Society presents EVENT HORIZON

INFINITE SPACE – INFINITE TERROR
Welcome to the extreme ’90s, where your haunted house is a SPACESHIP! Best known for his run of RESIDENT EVIL films (shout out to Toronto as the true Raccoon City!), Paul W.S. Anderson lays on the creepy atmosphere of dead space before propelling us headlong through a wet, red inter-dimensional vortex of gore and explosions! Unfairly maligned upon its initial release, EVENT HORIZON has been transformed by the horror community into the bombastic, (un)elevated classic that it is today. Feb 23 at 9:30 pm. Tickets at eventbrite.ca
UK/USA | 1997 | 96 mins | R
Director: Paul W.S. Anderson
Cast: Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan
Location Address - 400 Roncesvalles, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2M9
Event Price - $14.81 – $17.99
Location ID - 564800