Nightmare Alley Film Society presents NEAR DARK

Presented on 35mm! 35th Anniversary Screening!



The night has its price.

A mid-western farm boy reluctantly becomes a member of the undead when a girl he meets turns out to be part of a band of southern vampires who roam the highways in stolen cars.

Kathryn Bigelow’s now cult classic never once utters the V word, replacing a well-travelled Gothic atmosphere with the economically depressed wasteland of the American Midwest. Moody horror and Western romanticism collide with the vicious ferocity of an eternal bloodlust, personified by Bill Paxton in one of his most memorable roles.