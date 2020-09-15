Nordic Nights: A White, White Day

NOW MagazineAll EventsNordic Nights: A White, White Day

Online screening of the 2019 film by Hlynur Pálmason. The evening will include a Ryerson student Icelandic workshop short film (from the archive), the movie screening, a live discussion following the movie and excerpts from a pre-recorded interview with the director. 6:30 pm. Free, donations encouraged.

Nordic Nights is the popular movie screening program run jointly by the Icelandic Canadian Club of Toronto, the Consulate of Finland and the School of Image Arts at Ryerson University.

