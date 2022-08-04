Oasis: Supersonic

Our screening of this tremendously enjoyable rock ‘n’ roll doc lands on the 25th anniversary of Oasis’s iconic album Be Here Now, the fastest-selling album in British history. Director Mat Whitecross charts the wildly successful English band’s meteoric rise from total obscurity to mega-stardom, as well as their eventual fall. Brothers and bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher’s volatile rivalry and frequent clashes are world famous and here provide ample fodder for dynamic cinema. Whitecross keeps things fresh by overlaying contemporary audio interviews over archival footage of the band. Like the Gallaghers themselves, Whitecross’s film is big, brash, entertaining and overflowing with catchy tunes.