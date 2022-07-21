THE PARADISE PRESENTS: The Last Days of Summer…

Summer 2022, like all good things, is coming to the end. So why not spend a few more days in Paradise as we present six films to bid it adieu? Let’s travel back in time 50 years to August 1972 for Sidney Lumet’s epic portrait of heat and hostages in DOG DAY AFTERNOON.

Based on a true story. On one of the hottest days of August 1972, three amateur bank robbers plan to hold up a Brooklyn bank. A nice simple robbery: Walk in, take the money, and run. Unfortunately, the supposedly uncomplicated heist suddenly becomes a bizarre nightmare as everything that could go wrong does. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay 1975.

(Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Monday August 1st 8:00 PM/7:45 Doors. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West. $16.14 on eventbrite.ca