PARADISE THEATRE presents MARNIE

“No sense in being a grifter if it’s the same as being a citizen…”

-Henry Gondorff, The Sting

This September join us at the Paradise for a film series dedicated to the hustlers, the swindlers, and imposters among us. The Paradise Presents: Scams on Screen! Eight films featuring a devious and/or delusional slew of con guys and gals getting through life one grift at a time. From September 4th to 19th come and see professional fakers portray professional (and amateur) fakers, and scam a few of your friends to come along with you!

A Master of Disguise- courtesy of the Master of Suspense… Come out to the Paradise for one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most complicated pictures, featuring one of the all time great screen performances by Tippi Hedren as the titular crook. It’s 1964’s suspenseful sex mystery MARNIE!

Mark Rutland (Sean Connery) is a customer of one Mr. Strutt, whose business was robbed by his secretary, the mysterious Marnie Edgar (Tippi Hedren). When Marnie applies for a job with Mark, with the intention of stealing from him, Mark — who is obsessively in love with her — blackmails her into marrying him. However, he soon discovers that she has severe psychological issues regarding men, thunderstorms and the color red, and resolves to help her come to terms with her past trauma.

(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Sunday September 11th 5:00 PM/4:30 PM Doors