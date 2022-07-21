THE PARADISE PRESENTS: The Last Days of Summer…

Summer 2022, like all good things, is coming to the end. So why not spend a few more days in Paradise as we present six films to bid it adieu? Our goodbye tour kicks off on August 1st, with our special presentation of D.A. Pennebaker’s iconic concert doc MONTEREY POP!

On a beautiful June weekend in 1967, at the beginning of the Summer of Love, the first Monterey International Pop Festival roared forward, capturing a decade’s spirit and ushering in a new era of rock and roll. Monterey featured career-making performances by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Otis Redding, but they were just a few among a wildly diverse cast that included Simon and Garfunkel, the Mamas and the Papas, the Who, the Byrds, Hugh Masekela, and the extraordinary Ravi Shankar. With his characteristic vérité style, D. A. Pennebaker captured it all, immortalizing moments that have become legend: Pete Townshend destroying his guitar, Jimi Hendrix burning his. Presented in 4K!

(Courtesy of Janus Films)

Monday August 1st 6:00 PM/5:30 PM Doors