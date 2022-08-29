PARADISE THEATRE presents PAPER MOON

“No sense in being a grifter if it’s the same as being a citizen…”

-Henry Gondorff, The Sting

This September join us at the Paradise for a film series dedicated to the hustlers, the swindlers, and imposters among us. The Paradise Presents: Scams on Screen! Eight films featuring a devious and/or delusional slew of con guys and gals getting through life one grift at a time. From September 4th to 19th come and see professional fakers portray professional (and amateur) fakers, and scam a few of your friends to come along with you!

Finishing off our labour day weekend double feature is the late great Peter Bogdanovich’s classic depression era tale featuring the father/daughter screen pair of Ryan and Tatum O’Neal- the latter of whom remains the youngest ever Academy Award winner for her performance in this film. Join us for 1973’s PAPER MOON!

THESE AREN’T EVERYDAY PEOPLE AND THIS IS NO ORDINARY MOVIE. Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal team up as slick con-artists Moses Pray and Addie Loggins in 1930s Kansas. When “Moze” is unexpectedly saddled with getting the 9-year-old Addie to relatives in Missouri after the death of her mother, his attempt to dupe her out of her money backfires, and he’s forced to take her on as a partner. Swindling their way through farm country, the pair is nearly done in by a burlesque dancer (Madeline Kahn) and an angry bootlegger.

(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Sunday September 4th 8:00 PM/7:45 PM Doors