THE PARADISE PRESENTS: The Last Days of Summer

Summer 2022, like all good things, is coming to the end. So why not spend a few more days in Paradise as we present six films to bid it adieu? You won’t want to miss part 2 of our celebration of American Independent Cinema of the 1980s as we present Joyce Chopra’s haunting portrait of teenage girlhood. Featuring a breakout performance from an 18-year-old Laura Dern- it’s 1985’s SMOOTH TALK.

Suspended between carefree youth and the harsh realities of the adult world, a teenage girl experiences an unsettling awakening in this haunting vision of innocence lost. Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ celebrated short story “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?” and produced for PBS’ American Playhouse, the narrative debut from director Joyce Chopra features a revelatory breakout performance from Laura Dern as Connie, the fifteen-year-old black sheep of her family whose summertime idyll of beach trips, mall hangouts, and innocent flirtations is shattered by an encounter with a mysterious stranger (a memorably menacing Treat Williams). Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, Smooth Talk captures the thrill and terror of adolescent sexual exploration as it transforms the ingredients of a standard coming of age portrait into something altogether more troubling and profound.

(Courtesy of Janus Films)

Sunday August 7th 8:00 PM/7:45 PM Doors